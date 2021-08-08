Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $418.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported strong second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance in the Americas, Asia and Europe drove the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across pharmaceutical, industrial, and governmental and academic end-markets contributed well. Robust performance delivered by the Waters segment was a positive. Further, strength across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS remains a tailwind. Also, the company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Growing momentum across biomedical research applications is another positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $395.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.67. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $399.35. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,899 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

