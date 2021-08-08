Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $300.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.56. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.