Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727,563 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $189,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

