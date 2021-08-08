Wells Fargo & Company Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $470.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

NYSE CRL opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

