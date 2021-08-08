Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $121.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

