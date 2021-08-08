Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WES. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:WES opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

