Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.62. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 122,974 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.