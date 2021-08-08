Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.62. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 122,974 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
