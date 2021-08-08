Westwood Management Corp IL Has $112.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.