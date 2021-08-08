WeTrust (TRST) Hits Market Capitalization of $692,780.31

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $692,780.31 and $16.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00819583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00098589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039663 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

