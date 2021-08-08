Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.65. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

