Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,627 shares of company stock worth $46,908,335. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $533.44 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

