Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,621 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.15 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

