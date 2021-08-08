Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 102 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. National Pension Service grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $331.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

