Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.12 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.