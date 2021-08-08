Wilder World (WILD) Trading Up 49.1% Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.