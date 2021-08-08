William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GIC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

