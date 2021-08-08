Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.23. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

