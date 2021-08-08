Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce sales of $406.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $413.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 185,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,373. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.