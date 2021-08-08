Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

