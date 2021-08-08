WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.61

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 22884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

