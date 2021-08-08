Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $49.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

