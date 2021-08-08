Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

WRDLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Worldline stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

