WPP’s (WPP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 970.80 ($12.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 975.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,735.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.