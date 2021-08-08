xBTC Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $329,443.88 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 1,072,107 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

