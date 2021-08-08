Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.