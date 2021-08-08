Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xencor were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xencor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 38,493 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR opened at $31.22 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.