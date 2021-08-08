Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,193.55

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $94,193.55 and $65,811.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,109,207 coins and its circulating supply is 4,142,773 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

