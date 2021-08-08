Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter.

Y traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.37. 3,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$9.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. The company has a market cap of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.