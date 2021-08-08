Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $35.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

YELP traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 3,075,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Yelp by 579.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Yelp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

