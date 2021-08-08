Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 579.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yelp by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

