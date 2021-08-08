Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $53.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

