YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at $311,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of YETI by 22.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

