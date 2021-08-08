YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $121.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61. YETI has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,013,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

