Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.