Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.05). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTT. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.