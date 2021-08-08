Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICBK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

