Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

