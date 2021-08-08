Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,542. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

