Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $142.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $145.40 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $557.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $646.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total transaction of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $7.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 416,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,623. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.65.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

