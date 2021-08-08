Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($3.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($5.04). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($15.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.65) to ($10.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

RCL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,773. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

