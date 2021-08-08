Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,009,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,629 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 58,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.82. 1,174,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

