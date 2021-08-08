Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

BKR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 6,393,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 241,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

