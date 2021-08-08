Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,888,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,081. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

