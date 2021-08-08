Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $1.89. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ECPG opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.