Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $46.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $184.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.40 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

