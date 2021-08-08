Zacks: Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Leslie’s also reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $23.50 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.95.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,300,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

