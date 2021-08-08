Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 983,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 679,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

