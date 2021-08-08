Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $939.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.10 million and the highest is $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 521,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.