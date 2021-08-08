Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

