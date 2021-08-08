Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,248. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

